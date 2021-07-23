News
Buhari returns to Abuja after eight-day visit to Katsina
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday returned to Abuja after completing an eight days working visit to his home state, Katsina.
The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement, said Buhari returned to the nation’s capital at 5:40 p.m. on Friday.
He said the President commissioned Zobe Regional Water project which will provide 50 million litres of water to the state during the trip.
The President celebrated the Eid-el-Kabir in his Daura home.
READ ALSO: Buhari meets Gbajabiamila, 10 APC governors in Daura
The statement read: “President Buhari also commissioned the first NALDA Integrated Farm Estate which is expected to create job opportunities for families, and equip many with modern farming techniques for crops and livestock.
“He also commissioned a 50kilometre Dutsin-ma-Tsaskiya Road in Dutsin-ma Council.
“On Sallah day, the President met with NYSC members serving in Daura, and gave them two cows, N1 million, and 20 bags of rice.
“He also hosted Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and some lawmakers, 12 APC governors, members of Katsina State House of Assembly and some top government officials.”
