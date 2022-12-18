Buhari returns to Abuja hours after marking his 80th birthday in US

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria from Washington DC where he participated in the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit.

The president’s arrival on Sunday, December 18, 2022, comes hours after marking his 80th birthday on Saturday evening.

The Summit, which was held from December 13-15, 2022, in Washington DC, highlighted the U.S. commitment to expanding and deepening partnerships with African countries, institutions, and people.

Last Sunday, the Nigerian leader arrived in the US for the summit. He thereafter joined other African leaders for the event aimed at rebooting United States relations on the continent in Washington DC.

Read also:‘I’ve given INEC all resources to conduct free, fair, credible elections in 2023’ – Buhari

The US-Africa summit which began in 2014 is the biggest international gathering in Washington since the COVID-19 pandemic and the most substantial commitment by a US administration to boosting its influence in Africa for almost a decade.

At the summit, US President, Joe Biden, hailed President Buhari for deepening democracy in Nigeria and Africa.

He also urged African countries holding elections next year, to ensure they held peaceful and transparent polls.

President Buhari used the opportunity to woo US investors to Nigeria, assuring them that the atmosphere was conducive for them to do business.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now