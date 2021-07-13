Politics
Buhari to meet all federal lawmakers tonight over insecurity
President Muhammadu Buhari will meet with the 109 Senators of the National Assembly, as well as members of the House of Representatives tonight by 8 p.m. at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The meeting was conveyed in a letter received from the State House and read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday.
The Senate had on April 27, resolved with the leadership of the senate to schedule a meeting with the President to meet with him to discuss the issue of insecurity in the country.
The invitation letter for the scheduled meeting reads:
“I write to inform the Distinguished President of the Senate, that President Muhammadu Buhari will host a dinner of Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Tuesday, July 13, at 8 p.m.
“The venue is at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja,” it said.
Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday during plenary announced that members of the parliament would be having a meeting with President Buhari, scheduled to hold this evening.
Gbajabiamila urged all members to assemble at the car park by 7 pm, from where they would be conveyed to the Presidential Villa for the meeting.
