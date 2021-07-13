Uzodinma, Okorocha’s feud deepens as govt seals ex-governor’s college in Imo

The Imo State Government on Tuesday sealed Rochas Foundation College in Orji, Owerri, the state capital.

The Senior Special Assistant on Print Media to the Governor, Modestus Nwamkpa, who confirmed the development to journalists, said Governor Hope Uzodinma was determined to recover state properties allegedly looted by Okorocha and his family members.

He added that the governor was implementing the recommendations of various committees set up by the state government.

He said: “Governor Hope Uzodinma is determined to recover all the state’s stolen properties. This is not a personal war, it is just the implementation of the recommendations of various committees set up the government.”

But the ex-governor, who reacted to the development through his spokesman, Sam Onwuemeodo, described the sealing of the facility as a renewal of his cold war with Governor Uzodinma.

He urged the governor to address poverty and other social problems in the state.

Okorocha and Uzodinma had been at loggerhead since the latter assumed office in February last year.

However, the governor had continued to insist that he has no personal problem with the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District.

