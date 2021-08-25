Buhari vows to end insecurity, despite bandits’ attack on NDA

In the wake of the bandits’ attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to ensure the elimination of banditry and insecurity while ensuring the morale of the troops is still high.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the President’s Special Media Aide, Femi Adesina who noted that the attack, which led to the loss of lives, came when the military had put insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminals on the retreat.

The President added that the heinous action would accelerate the total uprooting of evil in the polity, which members of the Armed Forces are solidly resolved to accomplish in the shortest possible time.

According to him, rather than recriminations, this is the time for patriots and “people of goodwill to support and encourage those who are in the vanguard of the battle against wickedness in the land”.

Buhari further said the degenerate act would have consequences that will eventually clean the country of vermin and emancipate the polity from deliberate, targeted, and contrived atrocious acts.

He thanked Nigerians who appreciate the military’s efforts and urged those playing hateful politics with the dastardly act to desist from such.

