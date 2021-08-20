News
Military arrests suspected supplier of fertilizer to Boko Haram in Yobe
Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have arrested a suspected supplier of Urea fertilizer to Boko Haram in Yobe State, Yusuf Saleh.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the suspect was arrested at Bayamari village, Geidam local government area of Yobe State.
According to him, 38 bags of 50kg Urea fertilizer were recovered from the suspect.
Nwachukwu said: “Urea fertilizer was banned by the Federal Government because of its usage for manufacturing of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by terrorists.
“The suspect is currently helping investigators with useful information.
READ ALSO: Military arrests fake soldier, 21 other suspected criminals in Plateau
“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have been commended for their vigilance and swift response in arresting the suspect.
“They were also encouraged not to allow any form of distraction from the marauding terrorists, whose ranks have suffered acute manpower depletion as a result of ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations conducted by troops.
“Law-abiding people of North-East Nigeria are assured of the Chief of Army Staff’s determination to finally root out the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province criminals from their hideouts.
“The people of the North-East are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with actionable information that will enhance the execution of the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the region.”
