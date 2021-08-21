News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, August 21, 2021
1. Buhari living in fool’s paradise with attempt to foist grazing reserves on Nigerians – Afenifere
The Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Friday slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over the planned review of 368 grazing reserves in the country. Read more
2. Governors dismiss report on alleged disbursement of N243.8bn to states
The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Friday dismissed a report on the alleged disbursement of N243.8 billion to states this month. Read more
3. Auditor-General clears air on funds reported missing from federation account
The Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF) Aghughu Adolphus, on Friday, clarified reports regarding “unsubstantiated balances of N4.97tn” in the federation account. Read more
4. In leaked memo, Atiku declares interest in 2023 presidential election
Indications emerged on Friday that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would vie for the Nigerian presidency in 2023. Read more
5. NNPC resumes production in Ogoni oil field after 30 years
The Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, a subsidiary of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has resumed oil production at Oil Mining License 11 (OML 11). Read more
6. Market cap down by 0.47% as investors buy 280.57m shares in Nigeria’s stock market
Investors traded 280.57 million shares valued at N3.18 billion on the floor of the Nigerian capital market on Friday. Read more
7. Nigeria seeks N12.3bn loan from World Bank, others to finance vaccine production plant
Nigeria is in talks with the World Bank’s private lending arm and other lenders to raise about N12.3 billion ($30 million) to help finance the construction of a vaccine production plant. Read more
8. Buhari reappoints Oloyede as JAMB registrar
President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Ishaq Oloyede as Registrar/Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for a second term of five years. Read more
9. US places $5m bounty on Guinea-Bissau’s former coup leader, Antonio Indjai
The United States of America on Thursday placed a $5 million bounty for the arrest of Guinea-Bissau’s former coup leader, Antonio Indjai, wanted for alleged drug trafficking on behalf of Colombia’s FARC rebels. Read more
10. Goalkeeper Ramsdale, midfielder Odegaard join Arsenal
English Premier League club, Arsenal on Friday completed the signing of a goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale and a midfielder, Martin Odegaard. Read more
