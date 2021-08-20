News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, August 20, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. International oil firms owe NDDC $4bn – Akpabio
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, said on Thursday the International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria owe the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over $4 billion. Read more
2. INEC lists Soludo as APGA candidate in Anambra, excludes PDP
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday listed the ex-governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, as the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate in the November 6 governorship elections in Anambra State. Read more
3. 2023: EFCC warns banks on election financing, others
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Thursday, warned financial institutions to avoid fraudulent election financing, foreign exchange malpractice, and money laundering in the country. Read more
4. Court awards Sunday Igboho ₦50,000 in case against Malami, DSS
An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday awarded N50,000 as cost against the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) in a suit filed against him by the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho. Read more
5. EFCC arrests ex-Abia governor, Theodore Orji over alleged corruption
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, August 19, 2021
6. Price of cooking gas increased by 3.52% in July – NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed on Thursday that Nigerians spent more on kerosene and cooking gas last month. Read more
7. NSE: Market cap up by 0.31% as investors pocket N64.9bn
An increase in investors’ participation lifted the Nigerian capital market by 0.31 per cent and hand stockholders N64.92 billion gain on Thursday. Read more
8. Court dismisses move to stop Kyari’s extradition to US
The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday dismissed an application seeking to restrain the Federal Government from extraditing the suspended Head of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, to the United States. Read more
9. Early protests gather momentum across Afghan cities against Taliban regime
Flag-waving protesters took to the streets of more Afghan cities on Thursday as popular opposition to the Taliban spread, and a witness said several people were killed when the militants fired on a crowd in Asadabad in the east. Read more
10. Jorginho, Kante, De Bruyne battle for UEFA men’s player award
Chelsea duo of Jorginho and N’Golo Kante as well as Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne have been named in the final shortlist for UEFA award. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...