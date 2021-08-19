 Court dismisses move to stop Kyari's extradition to US | Ripples Nigeria
Court dismisses move to stop Kyari’s extradition to US

Abba Kyari

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday dismissed an application seeking to restrain the Federal Government from extraditing the suspended Head of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, to the United States.

A group simply known as the Incorporated Trustees of Northern Peace Foundation filed the application through its team of lawyers led by Dr. Olukayode Ajulo on August 9.

It urged the court to grant the temporary order of injunction against the Nigeria Police Force and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; pending the hearing and final determination of the substantive suit.

However, after carefully listening to the lawyer, Justice Ahmed Mohammed refused to grant the request to stop Kyari’s arrest and extradition to the US.

He told the lawyer to turn the ex-parte motion to motion on notice and serve same on the police and AGF.

The judge directed the applicant to serve all court processes in respect of the case on the two respondents and adjourned hearing in the matter till September 9.

Kyari was suspended by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, in July over his indictment by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in a $1.1 million fraud involving suspected fraudster, Abbas Ramon aka Hushpuppi and four others.

The US District Court for the Central District of California had also issued a warrant of arrest for Kyari and ordered the FBI to initiate a move for his extradition to the US.

