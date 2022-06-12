Buhari’s aide, Bashir bashes Peter Obi, says ex-Gov left PDP over fear of zero vote

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad on Sunday berated Peter Obi, stressing that his Labour Party (LP) has no chances in the 2023 general elections.

Bashir, who also accused Obi’s supporters of ranting on social media, added that their principal deserted People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for fears of getting zero vote in the presidential primary

In a series of tweets, Bashir stressed that opponents in the LP are unaware of how Nigerian politics works, adding that the major parties always triumph.

He wrote: “The Peter Obi supporters never fail to remind me about the results of my primaries, forgetting that the fear of getting 0 vote made their supreme leader, Peter Obi, to run away from PDP to a tiny LP, which I’m sure with my influence I would be begged to accept its presidential ticket.

“One thing I am happy about is that our opponents, especially in the Labour Party, completely don’t know how to play the game when it comes to number. They are the minority (fact), but their sole job here is insulting and blackmailing the majority non-stop and that makes ours easier.

“In my state Kano and neighboring Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa and Bauchi the Labour Party doesn’t even have a whole gubernatorial candidate. If you don’t know what that means, then congratulations!”

