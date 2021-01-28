Businessman docked for allegedly diverting N250m meant for purchase of recharge card

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday January 28, 2021 arraigned one Abdulrahman Aliyu before Justice Peter Affeng of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama on charges bordering on forgery of documents, presentation of forged documents for financial transaction and misappropriation of the sum of N250m.

It was alleged by a petitioner that between July 2018 and July 2019, the defendant, diverted to personal use, the sum of N250m entrusted to him by one Alhaji Chubado Tijani Babbi for purchase of telecom bill recharge card.

Count 2 of the charge reads:

“That you, Abdulrahman Aliyu sometime in August 2018 in Abuja within the Abuja Judicial Division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory while being one of the directors of Echo Logistics Limited did fraudulently make a false document titled “INVESTMENT OF TWO HUNDRED MILLION” purportedly signed by one Aliyu Yahaya Lawal with intent to commit fraud and you thereby committed an offense contrary to Section 363 of the Penal Code Law Cap.532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria(Abuja) 1990 and punishable under Section 364 of the same law”.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the three count charges preferred against him.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Yetunde Alabi prayed the court for a trial date.

The defendant was, however, admitted to bail in the sum of N10m and one surety in like sum. The surety must be a public servant on Grade Level 14 and resident in Abuja. The case was adjourned till March 11, 2021 for commencement of trial.

