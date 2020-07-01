CAC deregisters splinter Ohaneze group

The Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, has reportedly scrapped the registration earlier granted to a splinter Ohaneze Ndigbo group.

The commission in a statement on social media on Tuesday said that it withdrew the registration of the splinter Ohaneze group which appointed one Basil Onyeachonam as its president general because it has not fulfilled all the requirements for registration.

The statement by the CAC reads: “This is to inform the general public that the certificate of registration No. IT 1444918 issued inadvertently to the Trustees of OHANEZE NDIGBO GENERAL ASSEMBLY has been withdrawn by the Corporate Affairs Commission.

“The Trustees of the Association have been advised to return the said certificate to the commission as same has been cancelled. The conditions for the issuance of the certificate have not been fully fulfilled,” it concluded.

Reacting to the development yesterday, the Deputy Publicly Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mr Chuks Ibegbu said that the main stream Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Chief John Nnia Nwodo was in support of the move by the Corporate Affairs Commission.

He said: “There are due process to register such an organisation and it was not followed. The circumstance that led to the registration should be probed. Something must have gone wrong in CAC. I think that the enemies of Ndigbo are at work.

“These chaps are enemies of Ndigbo and desperadoes. They should be arrested for impersonation.

“Ohanaeze leadership under Nwodo is intact. There is no crack whatsoever. Enemies of Ndigbo are behind this and we shall soon unmask them,” he added.

