Sports
CAF competitions: Rivers, Bayelsa Utd advance, Akwa Utd crash
Two Nigerian representatives at the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup have advanced to the next round in their respective competitions, while one crashed out.
It was a night of mixed fortunes for Rivers United and Akwa United, who are both in the Champions League.
While Rivers clinched their spot in the second preliminary round after winning the first round home and away, Akwa Utd failed to scale through after losing away.
Rivers sealed a 1-0 victory over Tanzanian club, Young Africans, at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Sunday.
The win meant that the Port Harcourt club scaled through the round with a 2-0 aggregate win, having also won the first leg of the encounter 1-0 at Tanzania.
In Portharcourt on Sunday, it was Substitute Uche Onwuasonaya who netted the winning goal for Stanley Eguma’s men nine minutes from time.
Read Also: Messi subbed off on home debut, Neymar scores as PSG win
Rivers United will now battle Al Hilal of Sudan next month in the playoffs, with the first leg to hold 15 October at home while second leg is slated for 22 October away.
Akwa United, who had won 1-0 at home in the first leg against CR Belouizdad, were beaten 2-0 in the second leg in Algeria on Sunday.
The Nigerian champions failed to advance after the 2-1 aggregate defeat.
In the CAF Confederation Cup, Bayelsa United also advanced into the next round after a 4-2 win against Ashanti Golden Boys of Guinea.
Favour Martins, Okardi Inikurogha (brace) and Emo James were the goalscorers for Bayelsa while Moussa Keita bagged the double for the visitors.
Bayelsa United will face Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien in the next round.
