CAN declares National Prayers for Friday, invites presidential candidates

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared November 4 as National Day of Prayers to seek divine intervention in the affairs of the country.

The CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the National Prayer Day, Archbishop John Praise Daniel, on Wednesday in Abuja, said the prayers would hold at the National Christian Centre in Abuja.

He added that all the presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections had been invited to the prayer meeting.

The statement read: “The national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared Friday, November 4, 2022, as National Day of Prayers to seek divine intervention in the affairs of the country.

“It is also going to be a day to implore God’s help in preventing violence, manipulation, intimidation of voters and other electoral crimes in the forthcoming elections.

READ ALSO: CAN commends Nigerian govt over release of remaining 23 Kaduna train passengers

“We consider this imperative in view of the fact that our nation is passing through very challenging times at the moment, despite its abundant natural, human, and material resources.

“Nigeria is a vibrant and virile land that is full of colour, wealth and all that it would take to be one of the greatest nations on earth. Sadly, the country has not yet reached where it should be at the moment due to some inherent problems.

“Consequently, all Christian groups or organizations, stakeholders and Christian politicians, especially those vying for offices, are invited to participate in the programme.

“All bloc chairmen, zonal chairmen, states and local chairmen, and all church leaders, are to mobilise their members nationwide for the programme.

“Participants are to assemble at the National Christian Centre in Abuja for the prayer retreat by 10:00 a.m. prompt on Friday this week.

“We urge all and sundry to join the solemn assembly in order to usher the country into a new era of peace, unity, safety and all-round prosperity.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now