CCTV camera stopped working at 8pm on night of #Lekkishooting due to bad network —LCC

The Managing Director of Lekki Concession Company, operators of the Lekki toll gate, Abayomi Omomuwa, on Tuesday, denied that the company tampered with the Closed-Circuit Television (CCVT) camera at the facility on October 20.

Omomuwa, who submitted the video footage recorded by the company’s surveillance camera on the night armed soldiers opened fire on #EndSARS protesters to the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry, said the CCTV camera stopped working at 8:00 p.m. on that fateful day.

The panel was set up by the state government to probe allegations of brutality by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The team visited the Lekki tollgate and Military Hospital in the Ikoyi area of the state last week in a bid to get accurate information on what transpired on October 20.

READ ALSO: Lagos panel rejects LCC’s request to retake possession of Lekki tollgate

The LLC chief said: “I can confirm that inside here is the video footage that our surveillance camera was able to record for October 20.

“The major cause why the camera stopped working was network.

“I can confirm categorically we never, ever, tampered with the surveillance camera. That is why we can get the footage.

“It remained there until about 8:00 p.m. when it was tampered with and we couldn’t get anything.”

Join the conversation

Opinions