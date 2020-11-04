10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, November 4, 2020

The Managing Director of Lekki Concession Company, operators of the Lekki toll gate, Abayomi Omomuwa, on Tuesday, denied that the company tampered with the Closed-Circuit Television (CCVT) camera at the facility on October 20. Read more
The House of Representatives on Tuesday knocked the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, over the continued maltreatment of Nigerians in foreign countries. Read more
Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 137 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday attributed the collapse of many financial institutions and other business outfits in Nigeria in the last two decades to unethical conduct. Read more
The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Tuesday the Federal Government planned to set up a modern vaccine production company to encourage indigenous production of COVID-19 vaccines in the country. Read more
Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday appealed to members of the Academic Staff of Universities (ASUU) to suspend their nine-month-old industrial action.
The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rallied on Tuesday, reversing the loss posted at the last trading session as industrial goods stocks led by Dangote Cement and CAP accounted most for gains. Read more
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Tuesday Nigeria’s total public debts would hit N38trillion by December next year. Read more
Nigeria’s diaspora remittances could fall by $2 billion or 8.4% to $21.7 billion in 2020 relative to the $23.8 billion recorded in 2019, the World Bank Group has said. Read more
English Premier League champions, Liverpool thrashed Serie A side Atalanta 5-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday to maintain their perfect start to the competition. Read more
