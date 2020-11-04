10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, November 4, 2020

1. CCTV camera stopped working at 8pm on night of #Lekkishooting due to bad network —LCC

The Managing Director of Lekki Concession Company, operators of the Lekki toll gate, Abayomi Omomuwa, on Tuesday, denied that the company tampered with the Closed-Circuit Television (CCVT) camera at the facility on October 20. Read more

2. Reps knock minister over poor treatment of Nigerians abroad

The House of Representatives on Tuesday knocked the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, over the continued maltreatment of Nigerians in foreign countries. Read more

3. Nigeria records 136 fresh cases of COVID-19 as total rises to 63,173. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 137 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

4. Osinbajo blames unethical conduct for collapse of businesses

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday attributed the collapse of many financial institutions and other business outfits in Nigeria in the last two decades to unethical conduct. Read more

5. Nigerian govt to establish COVID-19 vaccine production company

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Tuesday the Federal Government planned to set up a modern vaccine production company to encourage indigenous production of COVID-19 vaccines in the country. Read more

6. ‘Consider children of ordinary Nigerians,’ Fayemi begs ASUU to end strike

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday appealed to members of the Academic Staff of Universities (ASUU) to suspend their nine-month-old industrial action.

7. NSE: Market rallies on gains in industrial goods stocks

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rallied on Tuesday, reversing the loss posted at the last trading session as industrial goods stocks led by Dangote Cement and CAP accounted most for gains. Read more

8. Nigeria’s debts to hit N38trn in 2021 —Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Tuesday Nigeria’s total public debts would hit N38trillion by December next year. Read more

9. Nigeria’s diaspora remittances to fall by $2bn –World Bank

Nigeria’s diaspora remittances could fall by $2 billion or 8.4% to $21.7 billion in 2020 relative to the $23.8 billion recorded in 2019, the World Bank Group has said. Read more

10. UCL: Liverpool wallop Atalanta 5-0 as Real Madrid beat Inter to secure first win

English Premier League champions, Liverpool thrashed Serie A side Atalanta 5-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday to maintain their perfect start to the competition. Read more