10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, November 3, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. We’re confident of retaining power in 2023 despite #EndSARS protests —APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday shrugged off insinuations that the #EndSARS protests in the country would affect its chances in the 2023 general elections. Read more

2. Minister, airline operators clash over composition of NCAA board

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) disagreed at the Senate on Monday over the composition of the board of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). Read more

3. Nigerian govt explains delay in payment of October salaries

The Federal Government on Monday explained the reason for the delay in payment of October salaries for workers in some Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). Read more

4. Nigerian govt approves N5bn bailout for aviation sector

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Monday the Federal Government had approved a N5 billion bailout to players in the nation’s aviation sector. Read more

5. Lagos govt to offer tax break, financial support to victims of looting during #EndSARS protests

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Monday the state government would assist individuals whose shops and stores were looted by hoodlums in the Lekki area of the state last month. Read more

6. Wike dismisses claim he ordered military to kill Igbos in Rivers LGA

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday described the allegation that he ordered military personnel to kill Igbo people in the Oyigbo local government area of the state as politically motivated falsehood. Read more

7. Nigeria generated N424.71bn VAT in Q3 2020 —NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday Nigeria generated a total sum of N424.71billion as Value Added Tax (VAT) in the third quarter of this year. Read more

8. NSE: Investors lose N27 billion as profit-taking halts bull run

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) had its several days bull run halted on Monday, with investors profit-taking efforts costing the market N26.814 billion. Read more

9. Power sector posts N243bn capacity loss in 10 months

The Nigerian power industry recorded a generation capacity loss of N243 billion between January and October 2020, figures from the October 2020 electricity generation statistics issued on Sunday by the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC) showed. Read more

10. EPL: Aina helps Fulham seal first win of season, Iheanacho benched in Leicester win

Super Eagles forward, Ola Aina was in target for Fulham in their 2-0 victory over West Brom in the Premier League on Monday. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions