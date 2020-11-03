10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, November 3, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday shrugged off insinuations that the #EndSARS protests in the country would affect its chances in the 2023 general elections. Read more
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) disagreed at the Senate on Monday over the composition of the board of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). Read more
The Federal Government on Monday explained the reason for the delay in payment of October salaries for workers in some Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). Read more
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Monday the Federal Government had approved a N5 billion bailout to players in the nation’s aviation sector. Read more
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Monday the state government would assist individuals whose shops and stores were looted by hoodlums in the Lekki area of the state last month. Read more
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday described the allegation that he ordered military personnel to kill Igbo people in the Oyigbo local government area of the state as politically motivated falsehood. Read more
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday Nigeria generated a total sum of N424.71billion as Value Added Tax (VAT) in the third quarter of this year. Read more
The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) had its several days bull run halted on Monday, with investors profit-taking efforts costing the market N26.814 billion. Read more
The Nigerian power industry recorded a generation capacity loss of N243 billion between January and October 2020, figures from the October 2020 electricity generation statistics issued on Sunday by the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC) showed. Read more
Super Eagles forward, Ola Aina was in target for Fulham in their 2-0 victory over West Brom in the Premier League on Monday. Read more
