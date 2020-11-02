10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, November 2, 2020

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 111 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
The Nigerian Army said on Sunday it would not disclose the identities of personnel deployed to the Lekki tollgate area of Lagos last month. Read more
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday told youths campaigning against police brutality across the country to leave the streets and approach the negotiation table. Read more
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has lamented the level of moral decadence among Nigerian children and said that the parents have failed. Read more
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday, dismissed insinuations that his colleagues deliberately hoarded COVID-19 palliatives in their various states. Read more
The Senate on Sunday knocked the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), over his statement on the state of Nigerian roads. Read more
The Akinsemoyin Ruling House of Lagos on Sunday demanded the cleansing of the palace Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, following its invasion by hoodlums. Read more
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Sunday the rescue of the abducted United States national by the American special forces from Nigeria had further confirmed that the current administration could neither secure the nation’s territorial integrity nor arrest the wave of insecurity in the land. Read more
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has assigned portfolios to the three newly appointed commissioners and members of the state Executive Council. Read more
Gabon striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the decider as Arsenal stunned Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday. Read more
- WHO chief, Ghebreyesus, self-isolates after coming in contact with covid-19-positive patient - November 2, 2020
- IVORY COAST: Opposition demands “civilian transition”, as Ouattara edges closer to secure third term - November 2, 2020
- 60 cars vandalised, Prado jeep stolen, offices equipment looted —NPA counts losses from #ENDSARS protests - November 2, 2020