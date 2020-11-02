10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, November 2, 2020

1. 111 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 62,964. 1,146 deaths, 58,790 recoveries also recorded

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 111 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. We’ll not reveal identities of soldiers deployed to Lekki tollgate —Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army said on Sunday it would not disclose the identities of personnel deployed to the Lekki tollgate area of Lagos last month. Read more

3. Buhari challenges #EndSARS protesters to leave streets, embrace negotiation

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday told youths campaigning against police brutality across the country to leave the streets and approach the negotiation table. Read more

4. We have failed our children, Minister laments

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has lamented the level of moral decadence among Nigerian children and said that the parents have failed. Read more

5. State governors didn’t hoard COVID-19 palliatives — Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday, dismissed insinuations that his colleagues deliberately hoarded COVID-19 palliatives in their various states. Read more

6. Senate knocks Fashola for blaming National Assembly over poor state of Nigerian roads

The Senate on Sunday knocked the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), over his statement on the state of Nigerian roads. Read more

7. Lagos ruling house demands cleansing of Oba’s palace over invasion, staff of office removal

The Akinsemoyin Ruling House of Lagos on Sunday demanded the cleansing of the palace Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, following its invasion by hoodlums. Read more

8. US rescue operation confirms Buhari’s govt can’t secure Nigeria —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Sunday the rescue of the abducted United States national by the American special forces from Nigeria had further confirmed that the current administration could neither secure the nation’s territorial integrity nor arrest the wave of insecurity in the land. Read more

9. Tambuwal assigns portfolios to new commissioners

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has assigned portfolios to the three newly appointed commissioners and members of the state Executive Council. Read more

10. EPL: Aubameyang scores as Arsenal beat Man Utd, Iwobi subbed on as Everton lose

Gabon striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the decider as Arsenal stunned Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday. Read more