Lagos ruling house demands cleansing of Oba’s palace over invasion, staff of office removal

The Akinsemoyin Ruling House of Lagos on Sunday demanded the cleansing of the palace Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, following its invasion by hoodlums.

The thugs had on October 21 invaded the palace and carted away the royal staff of authority and other items after violence broke out in several parts of the state over the shooting of #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of the state.

In a statement co-signed by the Olori Ebi Akinsemoyin Ruling House of Lagos, Chief Musliu Anibaba; Prince Saminu Akinsemoyin; Prince lbrahim Adekunle; and the Chairman of Egbe Omo Eko Nimi Lagos Forum, Prince Ademola Akinsemoyin, the ruling house described the invasion of the palace and the removal of the royal staff of authority as a sacrilege.

The quartet said they watched with shock the rioters’ “forceful entry, ransacking, looting and desecration of lga ldunganran (Oba Ado Palace) which is the Palace of Oba of Lagos.”

The statement read: “Painfully, the desecration of Oba’s Palace, in particular, the stolen ‘Opa Ase’ and our ancestral items with impunity has not only exasperated the tense atmosphere but also shows a lack of respect for Lagos traditional heritages.

“Pertinently, the sad events were sacrilegious and an abomination to Lagos land, heritage and prohibited by Yoruba and Lagos tradition and social customs.

“Consequently, we implore the custodians of our heritages, Yoruba kings, traditional heads, and all religious leaders to work together to redeem and cleanse Lagos land of the present taboo and obscenity; and more importantly, strengthen our heritages that have been tampered with and forestall future occurrence and assault on royalties.”

