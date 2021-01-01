Oba of Lagos returns to palace after 70 days

70 days after he fled from his palace, the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, returned to his home in the Iga Idungaran area of Lagos Island on Friday.

The monarch was sent packing by hoodlums that invaded his palace during the violence that trailed the #ENDSARS protest in Lagos last October.

He was whisked to safety by soldiers deployed to the palace to prevent the hoodlums from wreaking havoc on October 23, 2020.

The thugs later made away with the staff of office and looted the palace for two days.

The Senior Special Assistant on Health to the Lagos State Governor, Oreoluwa Finnih, disclosed this on her Twitter handle on Friday evening.

She posted a video showing Akinolu and his entourage dancing towards the palace.

Finnih wrote: “Our daddy is back home. Oba of Lagos, HRM, Alayeluwa Oba Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu’s triumphant entry to Iga Idunganran Palace, today, Friday, January 1, 2021.” Watch video below:

