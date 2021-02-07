Latest
Chelsea go fifth with Sheff Utd win; Man City beat Liverpool to break 18-year jinx
Chelsea had a fantastic outing in the Premier League on Sunday as they battled past bottom club Sheffield United to go fifth.
The Blues are experiencing a revival since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard as manager last month.
Chelsea defeated their hosts 2-1, with a 58th-minute penalty by Jorginho helping them overcome an own goal by Antonio Rüdiger which cancelled the first-half opener by Mason Mount.
With the win, Tuchel stays unbeaten at Chelsea, having gone four games with three wins and one draw.
Read Also: Ibrahimovic surpasses 500 career club goals, fires Milan top of Serie A
Earlier on Sunday, Premier League leaders Manchester City thrashed Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield to extend their lead at the top.
The victory for Pep Guardiola’s side was their first at Anfield since 2003 – 18 years ago.
City recovered from Ilkay Gundogan’s first-half penalty miss, with the forward netting a brace either side of Mohamed Salah’s equaliser.
Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden were the other goalscorers for the visitors, whose victory was mainly due to errors by Reds goalkeeper Allison Becker.
City extend their lead to five points at the top, with Liverpool lying in fourth, 10 points behind the leaders.
- Mexican club Tigres make history after reaching Club World Cup final - February 7, 2021
- Chelsea go fifth with Sheff Utd win; Man City beat Liverpool to break 18-year jinx - February 7, 2021
- Ibrahimovic surpasses 500 career club goals, fires Milan top of Serie A - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
Business
No going back on restrictions placed on cryptocurrency transactions – CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said on Sunday it would continue to educate Nigerians on the danger associated with cryptocurrency transactions despite criticism by groups and individuals in the country.
The apex banks had on Saturday directed banks to close accounts of persons or entities involved in cryptocurrency transactions in the country.
The directive led to criticism of CBN with many Nigerians including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar asking the bank to rescind the decision.
But in a statement issued by its Acting Head of Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, CBN said it is determined to protect the country’s financial system from activities of fraudsters and speculators.
According to CBN, China, Canada, Taiwan, Indonesia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Bolivia, Kyrgyzstan, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Cambodia have all placed certain level of restrictions on financial institutions facilitating cryptocurrency transactions.
The statement read: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to various comments and reactions following our recent reminder to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to desist from transacting in / and with entities dealing in cryptocurrencies. Most of these reactions reveal that there appears to be a need to provide further justifications about our position, especially to the general public.
“For those who are not conversant with the universe of cryptocurrencies, it is important to state that cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual currencies issued by largely anonymous entities and secured by cryptography.
READ ALSO: CBN bans Nigerians from buying, selling bitcoin, other cryptos
“Cryptography is a method of encrypting and hiding codes that prevent oversight, accountability, and regulation. While there are a number of cryptocurrencies now in circulation, Bitcoin was the first to be introduced in 2009, and now accounts for about 68 percent of all cryptocurrencies.
“As regards our recent policy pronouncement, it is important to clarify that the CBN circular of February 5, 2021, did not place any new restrictions on cryptocurrencies, given that all banks in the country had earlier been forbidden, through CBN’s circular dated January 12, 2017, not to use, hold, trade and/or transact in cryptocurrencies. Indeed, this position was reiterated in another CBN Press Release dated February 27, 2018.
“It is also important to note that the CBN’s position on cryptocurrencies is not an outlier as many countries, central banks, international financial institutions, and distinguished investors and economists have also warned against its use. They have all made similar pronouncements based on the significant risks that transacting in cryptocurrencies portend- risk of loss of investments, money laundering, terrorism financing, illicit fund flows, and criminal activities.
“China, Canada, Taiwan, Indonesia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Bolivia, Kyrgyzstan, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Cambodia have all placed certain level of restrictions on financial institutions facilitating cryptocurrency transactions.
“In China, for example, cryptocurrencies are completely banned and all exchanges closed as well. Banks and other financial institutions are not allowed by law to transact or deal with cryptocurrencies. China’s Central Bank, called the Peoples Bank of China (PBoC) has provided several directives ruling out the use of these currencies.
“The PBOC views cryptocurrencies as illegal because they are not issued by any recognized monetary institution and do not hold any legal status that can make them equivalent to money. Hence banks and all stakeholders are strongly advised against their use as a currency.
“Even famed investor Warren Buffett has called cryptocurrencies ‘rat poison squared,’ a ‘mirage,’ and a ‘gambling device.’ Mr. Buffett believes it is a ‘gambling device’ given that they are mostly valuable because the person buying it does so, not as a means of payment; but in the hope they can sell it for even more than what they paid at some point.
During an online forum hosted by the Davos-based World Economic Forum few weeks ago, Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, highlighted the extreme price volatility of cryptocurrencies as one of the biggest flaws and explained that this flaw makes it impossible for them to be used as a lasting means of payment.”
- Mexican club Tigres make history after reaching Club World Cup final - February 7, 2021
- Chelsea go fifth with Sheff Utd win; Man City beat Liverpool to break 18-year jinx - February 7, 2021
- Ibrahimovic surpasses 500 career club goals, fires Milan top of Serie A - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
Latest
Akande, Tinubu’s misgivings on registration exercise good for APC – PGF chief
The Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Dr. Salihu Lukman, said on Sunday the misgivings expressed by the duo of the pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande and its National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise is good for the growth and stability of the ruling party.
Lukman, who stated this in a statement titled: “Significance of Leadership Disagreements to Political Contests,” in Abuja, argued that democracy would lose its appeal once internal disagreements among leaders of political parties cease to exist.
Akande had last week described the APC registration and revalidation exercise as unnecessary and a waste of funds.
Tinubu on his part cautioned the party’s national leadership against going ahead with the exercise.
READ ALSO: APC registration exercise unnecessary, waste of funds – Akande
And the PGF chief insisted that the divergent views being expressed by the two former governors on the exercise were not in itself a bad thing for the growth of the APC.
He stressed that despite their opposition to the conduct of the registration exercise, Akande and Tinubu had demonstrated to all they respect the APC national leadership’s decision on the matter.
The statement read: “Once you eliminate internal disagreements among leaders of political parties, democracy will lose its appeal. Rather than contest, what we will end up having in politics is some notional faith in the sanctity of the party and its leadership.
“Like all our religious shrines, all that we will be talking of as members of our respective parties is some claims about the purity of our leaders and our party even as we know that our only justification in joining the party is far from any imagined purity.
“Integral to our decisions to join the party is the expectations we all seem to have in terms of what being members should translate to.
“This is where most times leaders often distinguish themselves. While to ordinary members, the issue is about political permutations of who is going to emerge as a candidate for election, for leaders, it is more about ensuring that the party is able to retain its electoral viability. Call it enlightened self-interest, every leader will be much more concerned about the capacity to win elections as the propelling factor for personal ambitions.”
- Mexican club Tigres make history after reaching Club World Cup final - February 7, 2021
- Chelsea go fifth with Sheff Utd win; Man City beat Liverpool to break 18-year jinx - February 7, 2021
- Ibrahimovic surpasses 500 career club goals, fires Milan top of Serie A - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
Latest
Mexican club Tigres make history after reaching Club World Cup final
Mexican club, Tigres have made history for their country and continent after securing a place in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup.
Tigres became the first Mexican side to reach the final of the competition with a surprise victory over Palmeiras of Brazil.
The club also became the first side from Concacaf to reach the final.
Read Also: Chelsea go fifth with Sheff Utd win; Man City beat Liverpool to break 18-year jinx
Tigres won by one goal to nothing, sending the Copa Libertadores champions packing from the tournament.
The only goal of the game was from French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, who scored from the penalty spot in the second half.
Tigres will now face either UEFA Champions League winners Bayern Munich or Egypt’s and African champions Al Ahly in the final.
- Mexican club Tigres make history after reaching Club World Cup final - February 7, 2021
- Chelsea go fifth with Sheff Utd win; Man City beat Liverpool to break 18-year jinx - February 7, 2021
- Ibrahimovic surpasses 500 career club goals, fires Milan top of Serie A - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
Trending
- Latest23 hours ago
Iwobi’s Everton draw Man Utd in six-goal thriller; Maja debuts for Fulham, Aina benched
- Latest23 hours ago
47 Nigerian female medical doctors return from Sudan
- Latest15 hours ago
10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Saturday morning, February 7, 2021
- Business14 hours ago
LONG READ… CBN CRYPTOCURRENCY BAN: What is the noise about?
- Latest23 hours ago
Nigeria to partner WHO on manufacturing, supply of COVID-19 vaccines – Buhari
- Latest23 hours ago
1,588 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 139,242. Deaths, recoveries updated
- Politics14 hours ago
Plateau lawmaker, Yusuf Gagdi, predicts APC‘ll rule Nigeria for 100 years
- Latest23 hours ago
Ex-federal lawmaker, Kigbu dumps PDP for APC in Nasarawa