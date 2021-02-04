Chelsea inflict third straight Premier League defeat on Tottenham

Tottenham suffered a disappointing home defeat on Thursday night as they lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the Premier League.

The loss for the Jose Mourinho team was their third consecutive loss in the Premier League.

The win for Chelsea takes the Blues up to sixth in the league table, four points behind champions Liverpool on fourth.

The hero of the game was Jorginho, who converted a 24th-minute penalty, after Eric Dier had fouled Timo Werner.

Spurs’ Erik Lamela had a chance to equalise but his shot was pushed wide by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Carlos Vinicius also headed wide late as the hosts pushed for a point to no avail.

The defeat was the first time Mourinho had lost back-to-back home games in his managerial career, having been beaten 3-1 by Liverpool in their last home game.

