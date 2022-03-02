Chelsea silent after Swiss billionaire claims Abramovich wants to sell club

Chelsea football club of England have remained silent after a Swiss billionaire, Hansjorg Wyss, claimed that the club was being put up for sale.

The West London club have chosen not to respond to Wyss’s claims, despite having always previously denied reports that they are up for sale.

Wyss told Swiss newspaper Blick that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich “wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly” after the threat of sanctions was raised in Parliament.

Abramovich had since handed over the ‘stewardship and care’ of the club to the club’s charitable foundation following the invasion of Ukraine by his home country Russia.

It is widely believed that Abramovich, 55, has strong ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin, as well as other Russian billionaires, whose assets have been frozen in other European countries.

Read Also: Ukraine in talks with Chelsea owner Abramovich to help find resolution with Russia

Wyss also said Abramovich was “terrified of being sanctioned which is why he is going to sell his home, and another flat as well.

“Abramovich is trying to sell all of his villas in England, he also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly.

“I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich,” he added.

Abramovich bought the Blues in 2003 for £140m, and has successfully transformed the club. In total, he has loaned the club more than £1.5bn which has brought great success.

Under his ownership, Chelsea have won the Champions League twice, both the Premier League and FA Cup five times, the Europa League twice and the League Cup three times.

They have also won the Uefa Super Cup and their first Club World Cup in history.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now