Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City | Ripples Nigeria

Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid to set up a Manchester City showdown.

Chelsea saw off Real Madrid 2-0 in the second leg of their semifinal tie at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The Blues had played a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the tie at the Bernabeu, before putting up a fine performance at home to win 3-1 on aggregate.

Timo Werner, who earlier had a goal disallowed for offside, headed Chelsea ahead in the 28th minute after Kai Havertz’s chip rebounded off the bar.

Real’s Karim Benzema had a shot and a header saved by Edouard Mendy, but Chelsea continued to dominate in the second half as Mason Mount scored on 85 minutes to wrap the tie up.

Chelsea will be playing in their third-ever Champions League final, while City will be playing in their first at Istanbul, Turkey on 29 May.

