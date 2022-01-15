Chibok residents cry out as Boko Haram/ISWAP lay siege to community

Residents of Kautikari community in Chibok local government area of Borno State, have cried out for help following the constant invasion of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists who not only kill, but wreck untold havoc on the community.

After the terrorists invaded the Kautikari village on Friday afternoon, killing three people and setting many buildings including churches and food barns on fire, displaced residents have been crying out and calling on the government and security agencies to come to their aid.

A resident, Elisha Nuhu, who spoke with Ripples Nigeria on phone, said he and many other residents of the community had to escape to a bush where they were taking refuge.

Nuhu lamented that the invasion of his community was becoming a regular occurrence and they livedin dread of an imminent attacks.

“We have been living with the fear that the terrorists can attack us at anytime.

“Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists have found it very convenient to invade and attack us because of a lack of consistent security presence and the distance to the nearest military formation.

“This is making it the third time they would be attacking us in the last two months and each time they come, they would unleash terror on the people, killing, burning down homes, stealing food and livestock.

“When they came on Friday, they operated from about 4pm till 8pm before they withdrew.

“The were shooting at defenceless people who were trying to escape into the bushes. They did not just stop at killing the people, they were burning down residential buildings and shops as they looted livestock and foodstuff.

“Our local church was not spared as the insurgents made sure the building was razed down

“We are pleading with the goverment and security operatives to come to our aid. We also call on Nigerians to please stand with us in prayers.

“Kautikari community is mainly a Christian comunity and we really need prayers at this time.

“Many people were injured during the attack while residential houses including our Church has been burned down.

“Only God can save and protect the masses as we fled into the bush,” Nuhu cried out.

