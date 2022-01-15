My meeting with Tinubu not about 2023 elections – Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Saturday his recent meeting with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had nothing to do with the 2023 general elections.

Fayemi held a closed-door meeting with the APC chieftain on January 12 in Lagos.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, the governor described the forum as a “family meeting of minds.”

“Meeting between the two leaders, dates as far back as their days in exile, when they were both involved in the struggle to wrest the country away from military jackboots, and has since been a regular occurrence both within and outside the country’s political space. So there should not be any big deal in seeing them meet, except someone has opted to create mischief out of it.

“While the details of their recent meeting remain undisclosed, seeing the two of them who are being rumoured as potential presidential aspirants from the southwest together may naturally give way to speculations that the 2023 presidential election could form part of their discussions.

“This may have been further fuelled by the fact that Asiwaju Tinubu said he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari that he would be coveting the presidential seat in 2023. Dr Fayemi on the other hand has not given any visible sign in that direction.

“However, both Asiwaju Tinubu’s declared ambition and Fayemi’s undeclared ambition have now been taken up and given verve by some spin doctors, particularly those who believe such could rev up their relevance in the eyes of either of the political leaders.

“What makes the matter worse is that such spin doctors, surreptitiously scrambling for relevance have been weaving, not half truths, but blatant lies into the Tinubu-Fayemi meeting, saying it signposted Dr Fayemi surrendering his undeclared ambition to Asiwaju Tinubu’s declared one.

“Specifically, they have been dishing out barefaced and unsubstantiated lies that Dr. Fayemi at the closed door meeting ‘debunked the raging rumour of his 2023 presidential ambition and pledged support for the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

