Cholera outbreak in Jigawa, Yobe as 33 persons reported dead
The Northern states of Jigawa and Yobe have witnessed the deaths of 33 persons in the wake of a Cholera outbreak.
Three deaths have been recorded with two others hospitalised at Girgir Community in Jakusko Local Government Area of Yobe state on Thursday.
This incident happened just three days after 30 persons were reported killed in Jigawa State following the outbreak of Cholera across nine local government areas of the state.
Babagana Kundi Machina, the Executive Secretary, Yobe State Primary Health Care Management Agency, confirmed during a press briefing that the index case in Yobe came from neighbouring state Jigawa.
Over 2,000 cases have been recorded in Jigawa with the state Capital, Dutse, and Hadejia local government areas the worst affected.
In his statement, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health in Jigawa, Salisu Mu’azu blamed open defecation for the spread of the disease.
