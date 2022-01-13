Entertainment
Comedian Nasty Blaq accuses NDLEA of assault
Popular social media comedian and content creator, Abisi Emmanuel Ezechukwu aka Nasty Blaq, claimed on Wednesday he was assaulted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).
Nasty Blaq disclosed this on Twitter several hours after his colleague, Joshua Sunday aka DeGeneral, was arrested by NDLEA operatives for alleged possession of drugs and other harmful substances.
Read also: Why comedian, DeGeneral, was arrested – NDLEA
The comedian said he was on his way to location for a skit production when he was accosted by NDLEA officers.
He said one of the uniformed men threatened to shoot him despite complying with their directive.
Blaq accompanied his thread with a photo of his injured upper lip to support the claim that he was assaulted by the NDLEA operatives.
