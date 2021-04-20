Communications Minister, Pantami, fights dirty, rains curses on activist Deji Adeyanju | Ripples Nigeria

The embattled Minister Of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has decided to fight dirty by engaging activist Deji Adeyanju, in a war of words following a letter he (Adeyanju) wrote to the United States Department of State over allegations that he (Pantami) showed sympathy to global Islamist extremists groups, Al-Qaeda and the Taliban, in the past.

Adeyanju had, in a letter dated April 11, 2021, with the subject, ‘Terrorist Watchlist – Isa Pantami’ and addressed to the Secretary of State, United States Department of State, pointed out that it was less expected of Pantami, “being a senior member of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, to be an alleged supporter of world’s extremist leaders like Mullah Omar and Osama Bin Laden, and if the allegations are true, should not hold a sensitive position and be in charge of the database of Nigerians.”

The letter further stated:

“We write to intimate you of remarks attributed to Sheik Isa Pantami, Nigeria’s Communications Minister in several media blogs in the country wherein he was quoted as saying he was always happy whenever unbelievers are killed by terrorist groups.

“It is also further alleged that he had, in the past openly supported and endorsed global terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and the Talibans.

“Pantami is said to have praised Osama Bin Laden, describing him as a hero and a better Muslim than himself.

“He has not renounced these views in the face of new revelations by the media. His views are extremist views and a threat to a multi-religious nation like Nigeria.”

However, Pantami did not take the letter lying low as he went to his Facebook page and placed curses on the activist over the letter.

Commenting on the post on his verified Facebook page, Pantami wrote in Hausa:

“Allah ya tsine masa albarka” which literarily means:

“May Allah rebuke his blessings.”

The Minister’s comment quickly gathered over 500 replies within a few minutes with many of his supporters jumping on it and also laying curses on Adeyanju, branding him an enemy of Islam.

One Datti Assalafiy wrote;

“The non-Muslim, Deji Adeyanju, hates Islam and Muslims, supports the abuse of Islam and Muslims on his social media.

Abubakar Bello wrote:

“He is one of the enemies of Nigeria’s peace that has won a contract to spread the #ENDSARS crisis on social media which has cost Nigeria more than N3 trillion.”

Al-Hassan Ahmad said:

“He is the one who has now written a letter of complaint to the US Embassy in Abuja, requesting that the United States place Sheikh Dr Isa Ali Pantami on a list of people responsible for terrorist activities around the world, and that the embassy accepted his complaint.”

Another commenter, Muhammed Bin Al-Khalifa also wrote:

“No matter the fate and destiny, there is nothing to associate with these pagans who hate us all the time and their parents.”

Mustapha Attahiru also wrote:

“O Allah, show this pagan one of your verses; may Allah grant him a long life in hardship and humility to witness the glory of Malam Isa Ali Pantami and the Muslims in Nigeria. Amen Yaa Hayyu Yaa Qayyum.”

However, the post was deleted a few hours later with Pantami taking to another of his Facebook pages to claim his account was hacked and that the page is not managed by him but by some youths.

“This account was hacked. Just recovered it. It is not being managed by Dr Isa Ali Pantami, but by some youth. Disregard any request, comment or message from it,” he wrote.

