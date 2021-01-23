Latest Politics

Confusion as APC dismisses reports on postponement of membership registration

January 23, 2021
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as fake and mischievous reports on the purported postponement of its membership registration and revalidation exercise scheduled to commence on Monday.

The reports which quoted an earlier statement claimed APC has postponed its membership registration indefinitely.

But in a statement issued late on Saturday night by the Secretary of its Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, APC urged members of the public to ignore the reports.

The statement read: “The APC membership registration, revalidation, and update exercise remains on course and commences as scheduled in the attached timetable.

“As earlier announced, the CECPC has approved the constitution of State Membership Registration Committees for the party’s nationwide membership registration, revalidation, and update exercise. This will be followed by a train-the-trainer workshop.”

Meanwhile, the APC has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the exercise.

In the schedule of activities released by APC, the party national leadership would constitute and inaugurate the State Membership Registration Committees between Monday and Wednesday.

