CORRUPTION: Bauchi governor vows to probe predecessor if found wanting

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has declared that he will probe his predecessor, Mohammed Abubakar, if he was found to have shortchanged the people of the state in any way.

Governor Mohammed who revealed this on Friday while speaking to reporters in Bauchi after a dinner to celebrate his victory at the Supreme Court also recalled that his predecessor was the most investigated person under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan after his tenure as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, came to an end.

The governor however explained that he was not out to probe his predecessor but would take the step if the situation presents itself.

Speaking further, Mohammed said: “My opponent has done the right thing to go to court.

“We wasted time on court cases but we thank God for everything. Investigating the former governor (Mohammed Abubakar) is not what I have come to do but have always borne in mind that in the course of governance if there is anywhere the people of Bauchi State have been shortchanged, I won’t let it go.

“Nobody spared me when I left FCT. I was the most investigated person in Nigeria and I dare anybody to tell me on any account where I stole money that warranted such investigation but I took it as an expression of accountability.

“It is not my priority to probe my predecessor but if in the course of our investigation, we discover something is amiss, definitely we’re not going to spare him,” he added.

