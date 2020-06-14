Could Davido & Chioma’s marriage be heading for the rocks? This, and Ali Baba’s take on ra*pe are a must read

DAVIDO & CHIOMA

All may not be well with the union between ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ Davido Adeleke and the mother of his son, Chioma, if gist making the rounds are anything to go by.

Reports say Chioma and Davido no longer live together under one roof as husband and wife following a series of issues rocking their union, one of which is the news that the ‘Skelewu’ crooner welcomed another another child with UK-based socialite Larissa London.

Further scoop also reveals that claims made earlier that Chioma was an ex-girlfriend Perruzi (signed under Davido’s record label DMW) before he passed her onto him also did some damage to their love affair.

Unconfirmed reports also suggest that Chioma did not have COVID 19 as earlier reported as the couple had a fight back then and that story was sold to the public to hide physical marks with close watchers also noting that pair are not as active as they used to be on their social media handles due to irreconcilable differences.

ALI BABA

There has been a litany of ra*pe allegations (some of which are false accusations) involving very popular players in the movie nay entertainment industry which recently prompted the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to set up a six-man Committee to nip abuse and all forms of harrasement in the bud.

The complaints which seem to be in torrents has forced popular comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpo­bome, aka Alibaba, to air his opinion on the effects of such especially false accusations.

The humour merchant who reacted on Instagram noted that one of the downsides of false accusations is that it becomes harder for people to believe true cases and also destroys the life of the person falsely accused.

According to Ali Baba it is one more reason many people, who are vic­tims, are afraid to speak out.

He wrote; “Your lies about being ra*ped, also then gives some men the belief that it will be your word against theirs.

“It is one more reason many people, who are victims, are afraid to speak out. In all, ra*pe is unpardonable. It’s a crime. It should not even be thought of. Think about it, what if she passed on and had no chance to say I lied?

“But if it’s not true, don’t put a fellow man through it. Using the story of Joseph in Egypt, who suffered in the hands of Potipher’s wife, you can imagine the loss Egypt would have suffered if Joseph was killed in prison. The butler would not have had freedom and the pyramids may not have been built.”

PETE EDOCHIE

The efforts put in by veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, to grow the local movie industry got recognised recently with a fitting award crowing his exertions as a professional thespian.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that Pete Edochie was honoured with the African Film Legend award at the just concluded African Film Festival, TAFF, which ran from June 2, through June 6, in the beautiful city of Dallas, the United States

The award turned out to be the first-ever virtual ceremony as it was screened live online with the convener of the festival, Kelechi Eke also announcing plans thereafter to personally deliver Edochie’s trophy after the COVID-19 pandemic is out of sight.

ADEKUNLE GOLD

It is no longer news that ‘Ire’ crooner Adekunle Gold and his wife, fellow singer, Simi have both welcomed a baby girl (on Saturday May 30) which they both named Adejare.

However, what’s new is the glow that pervades Adekunle Gold’s space as he revealed that though he is saddened by current happening in the world, he is always happy when he is with his daughter.

“When I am with my baby, it’s pure unadulterated joy. I cried so much when Adejare came out. I cried when I first held her. I can’t lie; I still stare at her and shed a few more.

“It feels like an obsession really. If someone else is holding Deja, I miss her. I love our skin to skin time. I love feeding her. I love changing her diapers. I love everything, including insomnia.

MO ABUDU

These are certainly the best of times for the Founder of EbonyLife TV and Films, Mo Abudu following her announcement on Instagram, that her company has signed a multiple deal with the global movie streaming company, Netflix.

Reacting to the development on her Instagram page, Mo Abudu, said that the deal with Netflix is unprecedented and groundbreaking on our continent as it entails that EbonyLife creates two original series as well as other branded films and series for the movie streaming company.

The Minister of Information/and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who congratulated Mo Abudu on behalf of the federal government said that the partnership, for on-screen adaptation of Wole Soyinka’s ‘Death and The King’s Horseman’ and Lola Shoneyin’s ‘The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives’, on Netflix has added another feather to the cap of the movie producer.

WOLE SOYINKA

With the deadly COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed scores of lives and has spread across the globe yet to abate, the organisers of the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE) have opted for virtual hosting of this year’s edition.

We can confirm that the organisers of the event are gearing up for a different format for this year’s cultural feats which usually coincides with the celebration of the birthday literary icon.

As usual, the event will be staged over three days (nationwide and in other parts of the world) and it will feature a live essay competition that draws participation from students; a cultural advocacy session; lectures, and symposium on humanity as well as poetry and theatrical performances.

PAUL ADEFARASIN & WIFE

Glasses have been clinging and congratulatory messages have been coming in torrents as the Founder of the House on The Rock Cathedral, Pastor Paul Adefarasin and his lovely wife, Ifeanyi, celebrated 25 years as man and wife.

The pair who are happy for the milestone in their marital life had nothing but sweet words for each other to mark the occasion, with Pastor Paul declaring that he is grateful to God for a wife like Ifeanyi because she brought joy to his life.

He partly wrote on Instagram: “Dear Ifeanyi, I woke up this morning with joy in my spirit, peace in plenty and a new song in my heart with the melody of heaven in my mouth, because even in the midst of all that is in today’s world, I still have so much to be grateful for – most particularly you; Adeife my precious wife.

In her reply, his wife took to her Instagram page stating thus; “Time passes by speedily when you’re living your best life with the man of your dreams! I had no idea the heights that you would take me to nor the depths and wonders that you would show me in life; all I knew was that you were a very special man – a unique man, a true man of God…

LIONEL RICHIE

The greatest hit songs of popular American singer Lionel Richie are being packaged into an original movie musical for the viewing public by Walt Disney Studios.

We can confirm that the project tentatively titled ‘All Night Long’, which will use some of Lionel Richie’s greatest hits in a live-action show is in its early stages of development with a theatrical release coming through anytime soon.

Reports say Lionel Richie and his manager, Bruce Eskowitz are producing the project with Cavalry Media executives Dana Brunetti and Matt Del Pia­no. Also, screenwriter Pete Chi­arelli (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Proposal”) is currently at work on the script for the musical.

