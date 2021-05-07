Council for Islamic Affairs calls for national prayers over insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has called on all Nigerians to embark on a national prayer session for the nation in the face of the escalating insecurity in the country.

The NSCIA, worried over the situation in the nation, urged governments at all levels to step up its game in securing their domains for the general good of all, while urging citizens to assist law enforcement agencies in fighting crime.

In a statement tagged ‘Prayer for the nation’ and signed by the Deputy Secretary-General of the NCIA, Prof Salisu Shehu, on Thursday, the Islamic body enjoined Muslims to use the Holy month of Ramadan to intensify prayers for the nation’s wellbeing.

In the statement, the NSCIA said it was making the appeal due to the flaring situation in the country which could lead to a state of anarchy if not checked on time.

The statement reads:

“The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, is deeply saddened and very concerned about the heightened degree of insecurity in the country and the attendant fatalities, tensions, fear and confusion being foisted upon the citizenry.

Read also: Southern govs meet to discuss growing insecurity

“The Council, therefore, again calls on the governments at all levels to redouble their efforts in protecting the lives and properties of the citizens. We also urge the citizens to be vigilant and conscious of their neighbourhood and discharge their civic responsibilities of assisting the law enforcement agencies.

“The Council also enjoins the Muslim Ummah to utilise the opportunity of the last ten days of Ramadan to intensify prayers for the nation’s comprehensive peace and security.

“The Council calls on all Muslims to ceaselessly engage in different Adhkar such as (i) HasbunaLlahu wani’mal wakeel (ii) Astagfirullah (iii) La hawla walaquwata ilabiLlahi-l-Aliyi-l-Azeem (iv) La ilaha illa anta Subuhanaka inikuntu mina zalimeen in supplication to Almighty Allah to grant succour to the challenges being faced by our Dear Nation. In addition, Muslims should intensify the acts of giving ‘sadaqah’ (charity, assistance to the poor and destitute, etc.).

“The Council believes and urges all Muslims to continue to support all efforts to sustain a united and indivisible Nigeria.

“The Council prays Almighty Allah to accept our supplications and grant us all the blessing of Ramadan.”

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions