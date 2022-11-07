Court adjourns alleged perjury suit against Gov Matawalle to Wednesday

Justice Aminu Bappa-Aliyu of the Federal High Court, Gusau, on Monday adjourned to Wednesday the hearing in the alleged perjury suit against the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle.

The judge adjourned the matter after granting a request by Mr. K.M. Nura, counsel to the plaintiff, the Northern Youth Assembly.

Nura had in a letter forwarded to the court asked for an adjournment of the suit to a convenient date between November 14 and November 18 over ill health.

The court on November 3 dismissed an application brought by Action People’s Party (APP), seeking to be joined in the suit.

Justice Bappa-Aliyu dismissed the application for lack of merit and adjourned the matter to November 7 (Monday) for hearing of the substantive suit.

Usman Ndaliman, Counsel to the APP on October 27, brought the application seeking to be joined as the third claimant in the substantive suit.

The Northern Youth Assembly and one Mannir Haidara had in the suit claimed that there were discrepancies in the academic and birth certificates Matawalle presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest in the 2023 governorship election.

Other respondents in the suit are the All Progressives Congress (APC), its chairman in Zamfara, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The case which was earlier filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, was transferred to the Gusau division and was listed for mention on October 4, and adjourned to October 19 for further mention.

When the case came up on October 19, the judge again, adjourned the matter to October 27 for a definite hearing.

