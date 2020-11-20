Court convicts ex-Access Bank staff for N9m fraud

Justice T.B Adegoke of the Federal High Court, Asaba, Delta State, on Friday convicted one Onus Osagie Amahian, for N9 million fraud.

However, the judge adjourned the matter till November 30 for sentencing of the convict.

Amahian, a staff of Access Bank Plc, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 25-count charge of 25-count charge of fraud and forgery.

The commission accused the convict of making false entry into Delta State government payroll.

He was convicted on all the charges.

READ ALSO: EFCC arraigns man for alleged N11m fraud

According to EFCC, between August and October 2011, Amahian fraudulently inserted names and account numbers of his family members and friends into the payroll schedule of Delta State government in Access Bank and subsequently paid monies totaling N 9,344,013.23 into the accounts.

Upon arraignment, he pleaded guilty to the charges, prompting the prosecution counsel, F.O. Dibang, to ask the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

Join the conversation

Opinions