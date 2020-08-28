Court nullifies suspension of Ondo Assembly Dep Speaker, three others

The Ondo State House of Assembly’s suspension of its Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji and three other lawmakers have been described as illegal and nullified by an Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure.

The court presided over by Justice Ademola Bola, on Friday held that the Ondo Assembly Speaker, Bamidele Oleyeloogun lacked the power to suspend any member of the house.

Noting that the suspension of Ogundeji as the Ondo assembly deputy speaker and that of four others were illegal and unlawful, Justice Bola ordered the assembly to immediately pay all the entitlements of the affected lawmakers.

READ ALSO: Ondo Assembly suspends Dep Speaker, another lawmaker who refused to sign Dep gov, Ajayi, impeachment notice

The trial judge also awarded N5 million damages against the state lawmakers.

Aside Ogundeji, other suspended lawmakers are Adewale Williams, Tomide Akinribido and Favour Semilore Tomomowe.

The lawmakers were allegedly suspended indefinitely on July 8, 2020 by their colleagues due to their refusal to sign the impeachment notice the house issued against the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

