Latest Politics

Court nullifies suspension of Ondo Assembly Dep Speaker, three others

August 28, 2020
JUST IN: Ondo House of Assembly impeaches Speaker, Deputy
By Ripples Nigeria

The Ondo State House of Assembly’s suspension of its Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji and three other lawmakers have been described as illegal and nullified by an Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure.

The court presided over by Justice Ademola Bola, on Friday held that the Ondo Assembly Speaker, Bamidele Oleyeloogun lacked the power to suspend any member of the house.

Noting that the suspension of Ogundeji as the Ondo assembly deputy speaker and that of four others were illegal and unlawful, Justice Bola ordered the assembly to immediately pay all the entitlements of the affected lawmakers.

READ ALSO: Ondo Assembly suspends Dep Speaker, another lawmaker who refused to sign Dep gov, Ajayi, impeachment notice

The trial judge also awarded N5 million damages against the state lawmakers.

Aside Ogundeji, other suspended lawmakers are Adewale Williams, Tomide Akinribido and Favour Semilore Tomomowe.

The lawmakers were allegedly suspended indefinitely on July 8, 2020 by their colleagues due to their refusal to sign the impeachment notice the house issued against the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!