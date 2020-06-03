Court reinstates five suspended Kano lawmakers

Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Kano, on Wednesday set aside the suspension of five members of the Kano State House of Assembly.

The lawmakers —Labaran Abdul Madari, Bello Bututu, Mohammed Isyaku, Garba Yau and Maje Gwangwazo —were suspended by the Speaker of the House, Abdulaziz Gafasa, on March 16 for opposing the dethronement of Sanusi Lamido as Emir of Kano.

They were suspended for allegedly snatching the mace during the hearing of a motion for the investigation and dethronement of the deposed monarch.

Sanusi was later dethroned by the state government over alleged disrespect for governor Abdullahi Ganduje and other constituted authorities in the state.

In originating summons filed by their counsel, Nuraini Jimoh, the lawmakers urged the court to declare their suspension as a violation of Section 109 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

READ ALSO: Kano formally abolishes Almajiri system of education

According to them, the section stipulates and guarantees their tenure in office.

During proceedings, Jimoh told the court that the suspension of the lawmakers contravenes article 13 of the African Charter on people’s and human rights and Section 109 of the Constitution.

Justice Allagoa agreed with the submission of the lawmakers’ counsel, saying the suspension was unconstitutional, null and void.

He also ordered the Speaker and the Kano State House of Assembly to pay salaries and allowances of the five suspended lawmakers.

The counsel for the speaker and the Assembly, Marcelenious N. Duru, had earlier urged the court to dismiss the prayers made by the plaintiffs.

Join the conversation

Opinions