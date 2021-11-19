Metro
Court remands two secondary school students for alleged gang rape
A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital has remanded two male students of Okporo Secondary School in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state to a Remand Home over alleged gang-rape.
The two students, Chukwudi Daniel and Confidence Samuel Gbarabe, both 14 years old, were arraigned in court on Thursday for charges bordering on defilement.
The charges, registered in suit number PMC/1732c/202, reads: “That you Chukwudi Daniel and Confidence Samuel Gbarabe (aka pipeline) on the 27th day of October, 2021 at Okporo Secondary school in Port Harcourt Magisterial District did conspire amongst yourselves to wit:defilement and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 516A of the criminal code,cap 37 vol,11 laws of Rivers State Nigeria.
READ ALSO: Court convicts five internet fraudsters in Oyo
“That you Chukwudi Daniel and Confidence Samuel Gbarabe on the aforementioned date and place in the afore magisterial district did unlawfully and sexually abuse one (name withheld) age 14 years by inserting your penis into her vagina and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 221 of the criminal code cap 37,vol 11, Laws of Rivers State.”
When the charge was read in court, the two accused persons pleaded not guilty.
However, counsel for the two students, Chinedu Ndah, orally applied for their bail.
Reacting on the bail application, the trial Chief Magistrate, Rita Oguguo remanded the two male students to a Remand Home in Port Harcourt and adjourned the matter till December 7 for ruling on bail application and hearing of the case.
