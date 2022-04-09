Court sentences 31-year-old to death for robbing cobber of torchlight, N2,350

A 31-year-old man, Nsikak Joseph Udofia, has been sentenced to death by an Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Ikot Ekpene, after he was found guilty of robbing a cobbler of a torchlight and the sum of N2,350.

Udofia, a native of Utu Edem Usung in Ikot Ekpene local government area of the state, was also sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old secondary school student.

According to the police prosecutor, Udofia with others now at large, “had robbed the cobbler, Gabriel Akpan Victor, of his torchlight, two knives, a roll of black thread, two palm slippers and a cash sum of N2,350 while on his way home from work on 31st December, 2017.”

“Three weeks after the robbery, the convict also raped a 16-year-old SS 2 student in an uncompleted building in Utu Edem Usung, Ikot Ekpene on 21st January, 2018,” the prosecutor told the court.

In a two-hour judgement, the trial judge, Justice Augustine Odokwo, found the accused guilty of the two-count charge, which are punishable under Section One sub-one of Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act, Laws of the Federation and Section three-six-seven of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Laws of Akwa Ibom State, 2000, and duly sentenced him.

Read also: Police declares murder suspect wanted in Akwa Ibom

The judge held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the accused person committed the offenses.

In the first count charge of robbery, Justice Odokwo sentenced Udofia to death by hanging, while in second charge of rape, he held that Udofia shall serve a life sentence in Ikot Ekpene Correctional Centre, with the sentences running consecutively.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now