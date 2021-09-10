Politics
Court upholds Secondus suspension as PDP chairman
Justice Okugbelem Gbasam of the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt, on Friday upheld the suspension of Uche Secondus as the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
The PDP executive committee in Ward 5, Andoni local government area of the state had last month suspended Secondus from the party.
The judge, who ruled on the application filed by some aggrieved members of the PDP against Secondus and the party, ordered a perpetual injunction restraining the embattled chairman from attending, convening meetings in his capacity as helmsman or member of the party.
READ ALSO: Only PDP NEC can suspend me – Secondus
The application was filed by Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nna Amadi, and Emmanuel Stephen Umezirike Onucha.
He held that Secondus suspension subsists.
In his presentation, Secondus counsel, Godfrey Uwalaka, told the court in an oral application that an appeal had been entered on the matter.
Justice Gbasam dismissed the chairman counsel’s application for lack of merit, saying it was not enough reason to stop the judgment.
