COVID-19: 109 stranded Nigerians evacuated from India

Another 109 stranded Nigerians have been evacuated from India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on Saturday night.

The returnees arrived Nigeria at about 7:40pm aboard an Air Peace aircraft and while 35 of them disembarked at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja the rest 74 disembarked at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

All the returnees according to NIDCOM tested negative to COVID-19 and would proceed on 14 days isolation as mandated by the country’s health authorities.

“EVACUATION UPDATE

“109 Evacuees from India arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at 1940HRS via @flyairpeace Flight B777-200 from India today, Saturday 4th of July, 2020.

“35 Evacuees disembark in Abuja while 74 will proceed to Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos.

“All Evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 and will now proceed on 14 days SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by @NCDCgov, @Fmohnigeria and PTF on #COVID-19.”

Earlier on Saturday, 355 stranded Nigerians also evacuated from the United States back to the country.

