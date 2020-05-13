COVID-19: Akwa Ibom discharges 5 patients

The Akwa Ibom State government has announced that no fewer than five patients who have fully recovered from COVID-19 disease after treatment have been discharged from hospital.

This was revealed in a statement on Wednesday by the State Commissioner for Health Dr Dominic Ukpong, who also informed that the discharge followed two negative test results recorded by the patients as required by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Dr Dominic Ukpong who informed that only one positive patient was remaining in the state also solicited the anonymity of the discharged patients to be maintained as demanded by them.

This development came after Governor Udom ordered an immediate closure of all livestock markets in the state with immediate effect to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Udom’s order was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to State the Government/Chairman COVID-19 Management Committee, Emmanuel Ekuwem.

According to Ekuwem, Governor Udom directed that no new consignment of livestock should be allowed into the state until further notice.

He also added that security operatives in the state have been ordered to ensure full compliance as defaulters would be prosecuted.

