Panic over covid-19 has become more deadly, infectious than the virus itself —Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has lamented that panic over the novel COVID-19 disease has become more deadly and infectious than the virus itself.

Keyamo revealed this in a Twitter post on Wednesday, May, 13, 2020, in which he also stated that the observation of deliberate calmness and extreme caution and application of all the guidelines of the World Health Organisation was the best way to beat the pandemic.

”The panic and paranoia over the virus have become more deadly and infectious than the virus itself! What we need is deliberate calmness and extreme caution as we meticulously follow all the guidelines of @WHO and @NCDCgov daily. Panic always compounds every emergency situation,” he tweeted.

READ ALSO: Going against NCDC advice, Kogi conducts its own COVID-19 tests, declares 111 persons negative

This came after the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari informed that the now controversial Madagascar herbal remedy for COVID-19 virus will be subjected to the normal regulatory processes before it can be administered for use in the country.

The development was revealed on Tuesday in Abuja by the National Coordinator, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, during the 30th joint national briefing of the taskforce.

Join the conversation

Opinions