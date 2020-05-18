COVID-19: Buhari charges governors to work closely with PTF

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday enjoined the 36 state governors to work closely with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to engender coordination in the daunting task of checking the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said in a statement in Abuja that President Buhari made the call during an online meeting with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum earlier on Monday.

The meeting was attended by governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) in attendance.

Also at the forum were the Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others were the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The President disclosed that the PTF had briefed him on the next steps in the national response to the pandemic, “and I have directed that they work very closely with the governors”.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic was “beyond technology, power, and resources,” noting that even the developed countries were recording the highest casualties around the world.

President Buhari said: “We have to be very careful. We need to continue to educate and persuade the people to accept the reality of the situation, and do all that is necessary to stay safe.”

