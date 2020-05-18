FG extends COVID-19 lockdown in Kano by two weeks

The Federal Government Monday extended the lockdown in Kano State over COVID-19 pandemic by two weeks.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 made the announcement of the extension during its daily briefing.

The Chairman of the task force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, disclosed this while also announcing the extension of the current phase of ease of the lockdown for another two weeks, effective from Monday 18th May to 1st June, 2020.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently announced the easing of the total lockdown in Abuja as well as Lagos and Ogun states.

He, however, announced a total lockdown of Kano State for two weeks following the intense spread of the virus in the state.

As the two weeks expired this Monday, the PTF announced two more weeks extension of the ease on lockdown.

The PTF, meanwhile, said the total lockdown in Kano should be maintined “for another two weeks.”

