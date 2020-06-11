COVID-19: FAAN meets German airport officials ahead of resumption of domestic flights

Ahead of the June 21 resumption of domestic flight operations in five airports across the country, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has met with the management of the Munich International Airport, Germany, to assess the readiness of the agency for resumption of operations in the airports.

The FAAN Managing Director, Hamisu Yadudu, who disclosed this in a statement issued at the end of a virtual meeting with the agency management staff, said the forum enabled FAAN delegation learn few things from a team of experts at the German airport which had successfully reopened for domestic and international flights.

He said: “While FAAN is responding to the guidelines set by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority for gradual airports’ reopening and post COVID-19 operations, it is important also to compare notes with other airports in the world to make sure we are on the right track and join the global industry in building back travel confidence.”

READ ALSO: FAAN distances self from document in circulation, says no guidelines for resumption of flights yet

The Munich Airport team lead, Herbert Keffel, who was in attendance with his colleagues; Georgios Elkolids and Julian Duerdoth, highlighted the steps the airport adopted for reopening.

The Federal Government had shut the country’s airports and airspace in March to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The Presidential Task Force last month ordered the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to allow the resumption of domestic flight operations at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and two other airports in Imo and Rivers States.

Join the conversation

Opinions