COVID-19: Kano govt arrests 45 vehicles inbound from other states

The Kano State government led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has arrested no fewer than 45 vehicles inbound from other states for allegedly defying the lockdown order as well as the ban on inter-state travels.

This was revealed on Thursday in a statement signed and issued by Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ganduje who informed that the arrests were made by law enforcement agents working with Kano Mobile Court.

The statement informed that about 30 of the inbound vehicles were intercepted at Kwanar Dangora, the boundary community between Kano and Kaduna states for defying the lockdown directive.

It also added that the defaulters had already been fined by a competent mobile court commensurate to the gravity of their offences.

According to the statement, “From over 45 vehicles that were arrested while trying to force themselves to Kano, over 30 of them were from Kaduna state, 10 from Jigawa and others from other places.

“They were arrested because they bypassed the ban on inter-state movement order and decided to sneak to Kano ahead of Sallah festive period.

Governor Ganduje called on the security agencies to keep vigil and make sure that, “Our boundaries with other states are closely monitored and controlled.”

He also urged “Security agencies should be extra vigilant to make sure that kidnappers, bandits, armed robbers, cattle rustlers, vanguards of religious extremism and other criminal elements do not cross border from Kaduna to Kano.”

