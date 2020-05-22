10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 22, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Friday morning.

1. FG to dispatch experts to engage Kogi govt on COVID-19

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said on Thursday the Federal Government would dispatch a ministerial team of experts to engage the Kogi State government on the material and technical needs of the state on COVID-19. Read more

2. We can’t accurately measure a state’s success against COVID-19 without testing —NCDC

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, on Thursday, charged state governments to intensify sample collection and testing for COVID-19. Read more

3. 339 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total above 7000 to 7016; death toll now 211

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Thursday night confirmed 339 new COVID-19 cases in the country. Read more

4. Councillors impeach local council chief, deputy in Zamfara

The Chairman of Maradun local government area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Ahmad Abubakar and his deputy, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad Faru have been impeached by councillors in the area for alleged gross misconduct and incompetence. Read more

5. Immigration arrests 14 Togolese, 10 Nigerians at Ogun border

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested 14 Togolese and 10 Nigerians at Ajilete and Ilase border posts in Ogun State. Read more

6. 10 members of one family, 8 others test positive for COVID-19 in Kaduna

The Federal Government Thursday appealed to traders and transport operators not to hike prices of food items and transportation fares following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. Read more

7. Nigerian govt appeals to traders, transporters not to hike prices over COVID-19

The Federal Government Thursday appealed to traders and transport operators not to hike prices of food items and transportation fares following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. Read more

8. Lagos has so far conducted 16,000 COVID-19 tests —Health Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Thursday the state government has conducted about 16, 000 COVID-19 tests at a cost of N40, 000 to N50, 000 per test. Read more

9. Ekiti records another COVID-19 death

The Ekiti State government said on Thursday a 75-year-old woman had died from complications arising from COVID-19. Read more

10. Police arrests suspected killers of peasant farmers during attack on Kaduna communities

The Kaduna State Police Command Thursday confirmed the arrest of suspected killers of peasant farmers during the recent attacks on communities in Kajuru local government area of the state. Read more

