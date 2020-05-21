Councillors impeach local council chief, deputy in Zamfara

The Chairman of Maradun local government area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Ahmad Abubakar and his deputy, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad Faru have been impeached by councillors in the area for alleged gross misconduct and incompetence.

The Councillor representing Dosara/Birnin Kaya ward in the LGA, Kabiru Muhammad Danwanti, who disclosed this to journalists on Thursday, said nine out of the 10 council legislators took the decision to impeach the duo.

Danwanti, who is the Speaker of the council, said Abubakar and Faru were unable to discharge their duties as provided by the 1999 Constitution as well as the fourth schedule and section 22(2) of the local government act of 2013.

He said the impeached chairman had refused to conduct council meetings since he assumed office.

He said: “Based on the foregoing, we the undersigned settled for the impeachment resolution on the executive chairman, Hon. Ahmad Abubakar and his vice chairman, Hon. Shehu Muhammad Faru of Maradun local government area, today, 21st May, 2020.”

“From today, 21st May, 2020, the honorable councillors had resolved that the councillor representing Maradun South, Hon. Mohammed Sirajo Madugu, should take over as the substantive Executive chairman of Maradun local government council pending the expiration of our tenure.”

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the All Progressive Congress APC (APC) has rejected the impeachment of the council chairman and his deputy.

The APC chairman in the state, Alhaji Lawal M. Liman, told journalists in a chat that the impeachment would not stand as the crisis between the chairman and the councilors was before a competent court of law.

He described the development as unfortunate and accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of masterminding the chairman’s impeachment.

