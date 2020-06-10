COVID-19: Kwara govt records second death, discharges 18 patients

The Kwara State government has announced that it has recorded its second death arising from COVID-19 infection in the state, and the discharge of 18 patients after treatment.

The state technical committee’s spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye, in a statement issued on Wednesday said that the 18 patients were discharged after testing negative twice for the deadly virus.

Ajakaye also added that the second death recorded in the state was that of a female who had “serious underlying medical conditions” before she passed on due to the virus infection.

“We regret to announce that the patient did not make it despite the efforts of the medical personnel to save her.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the family. We stand by them at this trying time, and restate the need for everyone to keep safe by adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols,” the statement added.

This came after, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, the state Commissioner of Police, announced the discovery and closure of eight illegal routes created by transporters to smuggle passengers into the State against the Covid-19 interstate travel ban.

Egbetokun who revealed this at the meeting of the members of the Federal government joint technical task team, on Covid-19 to ease the challenges of movement of food and agricultural inputs in Kwara State, said that henceforth, any vehicle caught will be impounded and the vehicle forfeited to the State government, and the driver prosecuted.

